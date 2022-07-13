DELIVEROO users were reporting issues with the app on Wednesday afternoon.

Users of the food delivery service were unable to load the app to make an order.

According to Down Detector, problems began at around 5pm with people reporting issues across the UK including in London, Manchester and Cardiff.

Of the problems recorded, 69 per cent of them related to the Deliveroo app while 29 per cent related to the website. A further three per cent of reports related to check out.

Is the Deliveroo app down?





One viewer took to Twitter to complain, writing: “@Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp is you app down? Neither myself or my husband can get it to open…”

Posting a screenshot of an error message, another user tweeted: “Nooooooooo #deliveroo is down!!!!”

@Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp is you app down? Neither myself or my husband can get it to open.. — Barbie (@Barbilicious) July 13, 2022

A third posted a GIF of a chipmunk (Theodore from Alvin and the Chipmunks) sitting on a doughnut float in water throwing its head back with the words "I'm gonna starve to death!" written at the bottom. Their tweet reads: “when deliveroo is down…”

A Twitter user saw the funny side writing, along with two emojis: "Looks like @Deliveroo is down…gonna be some hungry people right about now.”