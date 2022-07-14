FAMILY and friends of Myron Davies gathered to pay a poignant tribute to him, one week after he died.

Myron, 15, died after falling at a quarry in Abersychan on the evening of Wednesday, July 6.

On a hillside in nearby Trevethin last night (Wednesday), as the sun began to set, members of the community gathered to pay their respects and release balloons in his memory.

Watch a video of the balloon release tribute here:

Gwent Police officers continue to investigate the incident.

A 14-year-old girl who also fell at the quarry remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to the latest information from the police.

'Loved by all'





Earlier this week, Myron's family released a statement in which they described him as a “happy boy” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Mum Sarah Davies said Myron was "loved by all".

“He was seen by the community on his motorbike and pushbike on a regular basis," she said.

Myron Davies. Picture: Family handout

“Our son Myron attended Abersychan School. He was a popular boy and was loved by teachers and pupils. He was a happy boy; he always had a smile on his face.

“He will be missed by all his friends and family."

Community support

Following the tragic incident at the quarry, the local community rallied to support Myron's family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support them with funeral costs, and, at the time of writing, more than £4,600 has been raised.

Tributes to Myron Davies at the quarry near Abersychan.

Several businesses in the surrounding areas are also hosting bucket collections to support Myron’s family, a raffle is being organised for Sunday, July 17, and - on the same day - Pontypool Town under-eights football team will be holding a fundraising car wash at Pontypool Town Field car park from 10am.

To find out more about the fundraising efforts, including a full list of businesses hosting bucket collections, visit the 'Help for Myron Davies family' Facebook page, or if you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-for-15-year-old-myron-davies.

How you can help the investigation

Myron's mum said: “It’s a mystery to what happened on this tragic day so if anyone has any information on what happened, could you please come forward? As a mother, I really need to know what happened to my son."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200225719.

You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.