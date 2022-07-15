A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LLOYD VIRGO, 21, of Ton Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Queensway, Newport, on May 28.

MARTY ZAHRA, 42, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on Commercial Road on May 21.

DALE ANDREW RICHARDS, 38, of St Arvans Road, Southville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,075 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on May 26.

JAN HOVARTH, 31, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Usk Way on December 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LEE PARSONS, 45, of Alandale Mews, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR in Newport on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIETTE LONG, 57, of Penrhiw, Brynithel, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HOA KHANH NGUYEN, 45, of South Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Fairfax Road on February 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUGUREL COVACIU, 29, of Morgan Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ATHLEEN VANESSA JENKINS, 61, of Ashfield Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.