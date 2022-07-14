A TOTAL of 22 Coleg Gwent students have made it through to the WorldSkills UK National Finals, putting them top of the leaderboard for Welsh qualifiers.
Following on from an impressive 35 medals in Skills Competition Wales earlier this year, Coleg Gwent’s learners have gone one step further by taking their skills to the national stage.
Showcasing their talents in areas including game art, make-up and horticulture has given them a great opportunity to show what they can do in a competitive environment.
With Coleg Gwent being part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, the tutors deliver a high standard of technical training, their five campuses offering industry standard facilities for learners.
Students can develop their practical skills locally, and also present their abilities on a national level at WorldSkills UK competitions.
The WorldSkills UK competitions are designed by industry experts covering 60 different skills across sectors like hair and beauty, catering and automotive engineering.
The competitions support learners to raise standards in skills education across the country, and the finals will assess the learners’ knowledge, practical skills and employability attributes.
The following individuals will be representing Coleg Gwent at the WorldSkills UK National Finals in November:
• 3D digital game art – Niah Lewis and Ryan Williams
• Automotive refinishing – Jordan Zatac
• Commercial make-up – Kelsie Evans and Dylan Taylor
• Creative media make-up – Eleanor Styles, Daniella Gomes and Chloe Vicary
• Digital media production – Keito Lewis, Daniel Caddy, Finley Bellamy and Tara Lewis
• Foundation skills: health and social care – Ebony Sodipo
• Foundation skills: horticulture – Shaun Davies
• Foundation skills: IT software solutions for business – Sacha Ellis-Stych, Sam Smith and Harvey Ede
• Foundation skills: motor vehicle – Joshua Britton and Zenzie Randle
• Foundation skills: restaurant service – Ethan Thomas
• Hairdressing – Ceri Duke
• Restaurant service – Hannah Cooper
To find out more about taking your skills to the national stage and studying at Coleg Gwent, visit coleggwent.ac.uk.
