A TEENAGER arrested in an incident which saw armed police deployed to a residential street in Newport has been bailed, it has since been confirmed.
Earlier this week, emergency services were called to an address in Tone Close, Bettws.
It is understood that the call came at around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.
Gwent Police later confirmed that they deployed “specially-trained firearms officers” to the scene, to assist with the incident.
A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and was taken into custody.
Today, police have confirmed to the Argus that the teenager has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
What have police said?
In the aftermath of the incident in Bettws, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “We attended an address in Tone Close, Bettws, Newport at around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11.
"Officers attended, supported by specially-trained firearms officers, and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery who remains in custody at this time."
Today, they said: “The 16-year-old boy has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
