TEN dogs have been removed from a property in Newport after an incident which allegedly saw a dog attacked by another.

Gwent Police and Trading Standards carried out a warrant at a property on Cromwell Road in Newport earlier this week, “after receiving reports of a dog being attacked by another which was reportedly out of control”.

The warrant was carried out on Tuesday, July 12.

As a result of this, 10 dogs were removed from the property.

At this time, police are working with dog legislation officers in a bid to determine whether any of the dogs feature on the list of breeds currently banned in the UK.

A 35-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog not in proper control.

He has since been released with no further action being taken.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are asking anyone who might have information to come forward at this time.

This can be done by calling 101, or messaging the force on social media, quoting log reference 2200232546.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “Officers carried out a warrant in Cromwell Road, Newport on Tuesday, July 12, alongside Trading Standards, after receiving reports of a dog being attacked by another which was reportedly out of control.

“Ten dogs were removed from the property and we’re currently liaising with dog legislation officers to determine whether the breeds feature on the UK's banned list.

“A 35-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog not in proper control he has since been released with no further action.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101, or by messaging us on social media, quoting log reference 2200232546.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”