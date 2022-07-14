EMERGENCY roadworks have started on a village road near the A40 in Abergavenny.

Repair work is being carried out to fix a burst water main in Llanwenarth Church Road, Llanwenarth.

The work is expected to last two days and a section of the road has been closed to the public.

A diversion route has been set up around the village, which lies a couple of miles to the west of Abergavenny town centre.

Morrison Utility Services will be leading the repairs, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

The road leading into Llanwenarth from the east and west will be access-only until the emergency repairs have been completed.

Anyone wishing to travel through the village must instead take a diversion via the A40.

The diversion route has been signposted in both directions.