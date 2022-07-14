BACK in Wales for the first time since 2014, this award-winning show takes the audience on a good vs evil trip to the plains of Africa.

Bright and colourful throughout, this action-packed adventure is certainly one for the whole family - whether you loved the Disney cartoon or have never seen the original.

As soon as Rafiki (played with a passion by Thandazile Soni) issues her first cry you know you are going to be in for a treat.

Actors and dancers surge the stage from all angles, including through the auditorium, in the most magical of costumes - the elephant and giraffe especially got a whispered 'wow' when they appeared.

For those who don't know the story it is a typical Disney theme - happy family torn apart by evil uncle who wants to rule the roost banishing the real heir only for him to return, fight, and regain his throne.

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Simba)

And we are right there at every step of the adventure - from the tear-jerking moment when Mufasa, the original Lion King (played by Jean-Luc Guizonne) is trampled to death during a wildebeest stampede to the laugh-a-minute time in paradise when Simba (young - Joshua Khanyisa Smith and old - Stephenson Arden-Sodje) meets the comedy duo Timon (Alan McHale) and Pumbaa (Carl Sanderson).

If you are worried about how such an iconic cartoon film can be transposed to live music on a theatre stage, don't be. Puppetry and colourful costumes, African drums and soaring African singing envelope you and you are there with the myriad animals - from antelope, hyenas, and, of course, the hornbill Zazu (Matthew Forbes) living and breathing life on the plains.

And, of course, those songs from the film - the ones you know every word to - are there along with a selection of new ones written especially for the stage version.

But, as I say, don't worry if you don't know the story or have never seen the film - this is a production which will take your breath away for all the right reasons.

It's here until the end of August, so there is really no excuse for you to miss it.