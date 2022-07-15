A GWENT man has appeared in court, charged with a string of drugs offences.

Liam Ford has been charged with six separate offences, following his arrest at an address in Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, on Monday, July 11.

On this date, Gwent Police carried out a warrant of an address, arresting the 20-year-old.

Ford, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, has been charged with the below offences:

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (crack cocaine);

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis);

Importing Class B drugs (cannabis);

Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class A (crack cocaine);

Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis);

Possession of criminal property.

Ford appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 13, having been charged with the offences.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10.