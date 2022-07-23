TAKE a look at these rare photos of shoppers in a Gwent indoor market in 1957.

The photographs from the South Wales Argus archive are of Caerphilly indoor market, on Cardiff Road, in the town centre.

They offer a fascinating glimpse into life in 1957 for people in Gwent, when the mines were open and the region was dominated by heavy industry.

Take a good look at the photos and you will see ladies with classic Pompadour hairstyles that were popular in the post-war era, gents in three-piece suits, trilbys and caps, babies in Silver Cross prams, biscuit stalls, wool shops and traditional grocers, butchers and bakers.

It was an era where most homes in the UK did not have a refrigerator or freezer, and most households did not own a car. So, tradesmen either delivered goods or people would venture to their nearest shop or market to stock up.

Most of the stalls and shops were family owned and shopping trips were also something of a social occasion, a chance to catch up with neighbours. Note some of the items on sale - canned and preserved food, traditional biscuits and cakes and vinyl records.

At the pet stall, items would have been weighed in pounds and ounces. One stallholder is smoking indoors and everyone is dressed in smart woolen outfits.

This photo shows a record stall, a wool shop and children's toys. It appears to be around Christmas time as a 'season's greeting' banner hangs above the stalls.

From this photo you can just make out the price of goods which, prior to 1971, was measure in pounds, shillings and pence.

Part of Caerphilly's indoor market allowed goods to be sold on trestle tables. To the right is a stall selling dresses for children, to the centre is a table with crockery and to the left there is second-hand clothes. Note the Silver Cross prams as well as boxes marked 'live chicks handle with care.'

It seems you coud get everything under one roof at this market - from fruit and veg to clothes.

Did you ever shop at the indoor markets in Gwent? Share your memories in the comments below.

Take a look at our gallery for more photographs.