THE number of people in Wales caught Covid-19 in Welsh hospitals is increasing.

The latest data released by Public Health Wales shows that, on July 10, there were 286 cases of hospital acquired transmissions.

Hospital acquired transmissions are defined as cases diagnosed more than eight days after admission to hospital.

Seven days previously on July 3, there were 253 hospital acquired transmissions.

And the number of community-acquired cases - those identified up to two days after admission to hospital - has also risen.

On July 3, there were 165 cases while on July 10, 216 were recorded.

Of all hospital admissions, 15 people were admitted to critical care.

Regarding deaths from Covid, Public Health Wales say there have been 25 suspected deaths within the most recent seven-day reporting period, which ended on July 9.

Cases reported in care homes in Gwent have also increased.

Between June 29 and July 6, 34 cases were repoted in care homes in Gwent.

This is twice as many as were reported between June 22 and June 26, when 17 cases were reported.

Every local authority in Gwent recorded an increase in cases in care homes, apart from Newport which reported eight cases in both reporting periods.