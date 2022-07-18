WORK by pupils from three Newport primary schools is being featured at an exhibition in the city, which runs to the end of August.
The art works from children attending Clytha, Glasllwch and St Michael's schools is on show at the Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre.
The venue is a charitable not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers and based at the former public library at the Handpost area of Stow Hill.
The Cwtsh provides a community hub that promotes the creative arts and lifelong learning.
It is an ideal venue for workshops and classes as well as children's parties and other community-based activities.
The current exhibition, is open each weekend between 1pm and 4pm throughout the summer until the end of August and entry is free.
