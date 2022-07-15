PLANS to build a new three-storey block of flats to provide more affordable housing look set to go ahead.

The planning application for the site next to Y Fron guesthouse in Pwllypant, Caerphilly County Borough, which would contain 10 one-bedroom flats and a single studio flat, has been submitted by Lilyalex Properties, which runs the neighbouring guesthouse, now a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

Associated support accommodation, a nine-space car park and a green roof are also included as part of the development.

Speaking at a meeting of Caerphilly County Borough Council's planning committee this week, planning officer Anthony Pyne said Lilyalex has said it will sell the flats to the council - at £49,069 each - to be run by Caerphilly Keys once they are built.

All of the flats will be classed as affordable housing, meaning they are below market value.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, planning agent Catrin Oliver-Thomas said the development addresses the demand for self-contained move-on accommodation.

Up to 21 people could be living in the proposed block, next to the A469.

Llanbradach and Pwllypant Community Council objected to the application due to concerns about highway safety with the expected increase in traffic. The community council also objected, citing concerns around over-development of the site.

At the planning committee meeting, Plaid Cymru councillor for Llanbradach and member of the community council, Colin Mann, spoke against the application.

He said: “I realise in planning terms that this is probably very acceptable, but there are issues I think should be brought to the committee.”

The site where the flats will be built. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Mann added that the “insufficient parking”, noise levels and the maintenance of the historic viaduct were his main concerns.

The council’s heritage and placemaking officer said: “This building will help to tie in Y Fron and the viaduct across the property.”

Two residents objected to the plans citing existing anti-social behaviour issues at Y Fron as their main concern.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix questioned why the council hadn’t pushed for the development to be more carbon neutral, if it were to be the future landlord.

Cllr Dix said: “We’re supposed to be taking climate change seriously – I do think we have missed a trick here.”

The site isn’t allocated for any purpose in the Local Development Plan (LDP), but in the council’s report presented to the committee it is described as a “relatively underutilised piece of land”.

The report adds that one-bedroom flats are in demand in the Caerphilly basin.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee deferred the decision while a section 106 agreement - a legally binding contract - is confirmed. In this case the council is asking for a minimum of 40 per cent of the development be classed as affordable housing - although Liliyalex Properties has already committed to 100 per cent of the homes being affordable.

The final decision, which is subject to the Section 106 agreement, will be made by the council’s housing and regeneration team.