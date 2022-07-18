A CAMBODIAN woman living near Abergavenny has won a scholarship to study at MetFilm School London.

Nantyderry resident, 37-year-old Sokyou Chea, has been awarded a full scholarship covering the full fees of the one-year MA Directing starting this autumn.

MetFilm School in partnership with Viacom's MTV Staying Alive Foundation awards a full scholarship for the professional advancement of female filmmakers.

Every year they award scholarships, covering the full course fees on one of their BA or MA degree courses worth up to £54,000. The film school has campuses in London, Leeds and Berlin.

The Voices That Matter Scholarship – Women in the Screen Industries, was created to support the next generation of female filmmakers, recognising the importance of accessibility and equality within the screen industries.

Ms Chea said: “I was elated but at the same time, I couldn’t believe it. My immediate feeling, after disbelief, was of gratitude – I was grateful for the opportunity, and it took a while for the reality to sink in.”

Ms Chea was born and raised in a village in South-eastern Cambodia. She moved to Vietnam when she was 12 and went to secondary school in Singapore. She did her A-levels in the UK and eventually graduated from Manchester University with a degree in physics.

As a result of her travels, Ms Chea speaks five different languages.

She said: “I really know what it is to be multicultural. I consider myself to be an open-minded, compassionate, and empathetic person, but my science background also gives me some sharp observation and critical thinking attributes.

“When I was little, I was thrilled by stories and scenes that were beyond my imagination, and now I love to turn my ideas into reality for other people.

“I remember the first night I was allowed to watch a movie. The village power was only on from 6pm to 9pm, and we crowded around a tiny black and white TV to watch a badly dubbed film before lights out.

“I was captivated by it, and I have been ever since. Aged 13, I made my first movie using my dad's camcorder, turning our house into a film set.

“I love the filmmaking process - both for the enjoyment of creativity, and also for the satisfaction of team-working and solving hard problems. But, what I especially love about the medium of film is that it has the power to reach anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

“I want my stories to resonate with people and give them a worthwhile experience. My long-term wish is for more opportunities to make great films that withstand the test of time, and to always do that in a way that values the people I work with.”

Ms Chea has already co-written and co-directed her first feature film, Tenement, a psychological thriller which was shot in Cambodia and Japan and is currently in post production.

She has also written and directed short films and been professionally involved in a number of other productions for social media.

She said: “I moved my base from Cambodia to the UK last December with a clear commitment and decision to dedicate myself full time to the screen industries.

“It’s very challenging to carve out a film career in Cambodia, where the industry is in its infancy. Cambodia doesn’t have a film school, but I hope someday that will change."