A CYCLIST who killed a widow after crashing his bike into her as she walking home following a visit to the cinema has been jailed.

Stewart McGinn, 29, was branded a “coward” for fleeing the scene after knocking down 79-year-old Jane Stone in Monmouth last summer.

The retired teacher never recovered from the force of the impact and died in hospital four days later after suffering a fractured skull.

Jane Stone

McGinn had mounted the pavement on his mountain bike and was cycling “very fast” after cutting a corner before hitting his victim head on.

He did not stop to help her despite an anguished plea from her friend Janet Bromley and rode off.

Prosecutor James Wilson played CCTV footage capturing the harrowing incident at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road.

Mrs Stone was walking home with Mrs Bromley after enjoying a meal and a visit to the cinema with her and other friends.

Gwent Police released this CCTV still to the media when they were hunting for the cyclist

She had nearly reached her house when she was hit just before 10pm on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Mr Wilson said: “The defendant cut the corner and he did so at some speed which caused the victim to fall back violently and fracture her skull.

“He told a probation officer he didn’t stop because he panicked.

“The defendant lied to the polcie when he said he had stopped to help the victim.”

McGinn had no lights on his bike and the rear brakes weren’t working.

He later handed himself in to the police after he saw an appeal for information in the Argus, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

McGinn, of Troy Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

He had one previous conviction for possession of cannabis when he was a youth.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is ashamed of riding away.

“He will always have to live with the consequences of causing the death of another person in an untimely manner.”

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, told McGinn: “You were riding far too fast and you collided with Mrs Stone with considerable force knocking her to the ground and she struck her head.

“You gave no warning of your approach and you ignored Mrs Bromley’s plea for help.”

She added: “On June 17 you handed yourself in at Monmouth police station and admitted you were the cyclist involved in this incident but then you lied and said that you had stopped and helped Mrs Stone to her feet.

“You claimed she was OK when you left.

“It is very clear that Mrs Stone’s death has caused pain and grief to many, many people.

“She stood no chance of avoiding you.

“A friend of Mrs Stone was present and witnessed what happened which must have been very traumatic and distressing for her.

“You didn’t brake and you didn’t stop.

“Your reckless behaviour that night resulted in Jane Stone suffering a very serious injury that was eventually and tragically to prove fatal.

“In an attempt to avoid the consequences of your actions you fled the scene even though you must have heard that her head had struck the floor – that was a cowardly thing to do.

“You bear the responsibility of having ended someone’s life.”

The father of four was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two years and six months.