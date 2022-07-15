A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl from Griffithstown is fighting for her life after an accident while out in a park with her family earlier this week.

The mother of two-year-old Grace Lear has spoken to Argus to share her daughter’s story, and to “show how great a community Griffithstown is during this awful time”.

On Tuesday, July 12, Hannah Lear picked her son Noah up from Griffithstown Primary School, and took him, and his sister Grace to nearby Fishpond Park, along with a friend and her children.

An hour later, Grace’s dad Sam arrived, along with their youngest child, Benjamin.

But, while the group was briefly distracted by the new arrivals, tragedy struck.

Grace Lear (seated, right) with brothers Noah (seated, left) and Benjamin, and dad Sam. Picture: Hannah Lear

Ms Lear said: “(At) around 4.30pm, Grace's dad arrived with our youngest boy Benjamin. He brought him over to our little group and in the split few seconds our attention had been turned, Grace had disappeared.

“She hadn't even been missing a minute before we looked up to find her gone.

“Our group ran in every direction of the park, calling her name and asking anyone we passed but to no avail.

“I was just going back to the lawn we had been on and a gentleman shouted to call an ambulance.”

It was later revealed that the man had found Grace in the park’s fountain, in an unresponsive condition.

Grace Lear. Picture: Hannah Lear

The man laid the youngster down on the ground and he, along with three men from the nearby bowling club began CPR on her.

Ms Lear said: “Within 10 minutes they just about managed to get her back.

“A minute or so after, the ambulances, police and the two helicopters arrived and every person began working hard on her and doing everything for her.”

Grace was initially transferred by road to the University Hospital of Wales to be treated.

But, given the severity of her condition, she has since been transferred to a specialist hospital in Leicester, where she received a heart and lung bypass on Wednesday evening.

A aerial view of Fishpond Park, Sebastopol, from the air. Picture: Phil Watkins, South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Continuing, Ms Lear said: “I can't begin to tell you how terrified we've been and are as well as heart broken.

“Currently Grace is stable, but very very poorly.

“She's the sickest child on the ward which is why we've transferred to Leicester. She's on full life support and last night she had a heart and lung bypass.

“We are quite literally taking it hour by hour with her.”

Community rallies around family

In the aftermath of the incident, the local Griffithstown community has rallied around the family.

Grace Lear and her mum Hannah. Picture: Hannah Lear

Initially, Ms Lear put out an appeal to find the man who started CPR on her daughter, but it has since been confirmed that the family has been put in touch with him.

What’s more, a Gofundme has been set up to help the family during their time in the East Midlands.

The fundraiser organiser, Emily Ostler, said: “I would really like to arrange some donations to make this extremely difficult situation a bit easier for the family.

“The cost of transport, food, expenses etc will all add up.”

Initially, the appeal target was set at £500, but at the time of writing, it has reached £1,085.

Grace Lear. Picture: Hannah Lear

On the support that the family has received, Ms Lear said: “So many people have had such a concern for her and have shown how great a community Griffithstown is during this awful time.

“The donations in a short space of time have been amazing and any donation however big or small is going to help Grace when she's a little better.”

What have the emergency services said?





A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We were called on Tuesday (12 July) at 4:.5pm to reports of an incident in Panteg Park, Pontypool.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and a duty operations manager to the scene.

“We were supported by our Emergency Medical Retrieval & Transfer Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Grace Lear with her dad Sam. Picture: Hannah Lear

“One person was taken by road to the University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”

The online fundraiser can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3pynbxvb