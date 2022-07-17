NEWPORT Market is looking better than ever after a multi-million pound transformation.

It's become a centre-piece for the city with a wealth of independent traders and food stalls.

But many will remember the market's more traditional past selling a range of items including fruit & veg, meat, cheese, eggs, clothes, baby items, books and records. Here are some old photographs of Newport Market from our archive that we hope will spark some happy memories.

South Wales Argus:

This is the upstairs area with a gallery walkway and stalls selling eggs, flowers, clothes and books.

South Wales Argus:

A view over the upstairs balcony to the fruit and veg stall below and the feature stained glass window.

South Wales Argus:

This is Rae Bartons old stall and you can also see the pet shop in the background.

South Wales Argus:

Entering the market through the doors near the bus station you would find a children's clothes shop, left, and a sewing and material shop, right.

South Wales Argus:

Another view of the market hall where everything from food to household items were sold.

South Wales Argus:

A stall in the upstairs of the market.

South Wales Argus:

A flower stall at the market.

South Wales Argus:

Another view of the market upsrairs.

South Wales Argus:

An archive image of the market hall, year unknown.

  • What are your memories of Newport Market? Tell us in the comments below.