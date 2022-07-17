NEWPORT Market is looking better than ever after a multi-million pound transformation.

It's become a centre-piece for the city with a wealth of independent traders and food stalls.

But many will remember the market's more traditional past selling a range of items including fruit & veg, meat, cheese, eggs, clothes, baby items, books and records. Here are some old photographs of Newport Market from our archive that we hope will spark some happy memories.

This is the upstairs area with a gallery walkway and stalls selling eggs, flowers, clothes and books.

A view over the upstairs balcony to the fruit and veg stall below and the feature stained glass window.

This is Rae Bartons old stall and you can also see the pet shop in the background.

Entering the market through the doors near the bus station you would find a children's clothes shop, left, and a sewing and material shop, right.

Another view of the market hall where everything from food to household items were sold.

A stall in the upstairs of the market.

A flower stall at the market.

Another view of the market upsrairs.

An archive image of the market hall, year unknown.