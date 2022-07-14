THIS CCTV footage captures the moment a cyclist fatally injured a pensioner as she walked home and then fleeing the scene.

Stewart McGinn, 29, mowed down 79-year-old retired teacher Jane Stone on his mountain bike after cutting a corner in Monmouth last summer.

She suffered a fractured skull and died in hospital four days after he ploughed into her when he mounted the pavement.

Mrs Stone was returning home after enjoying a meal out with friends and a trip to the cinema.

McGinn, of Troy Way, Monmouth, was jailed for 12 months at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

After the sentencing hearing Ryan Randall from the CPS said: “The way in which McGinn rode his bike around the corner was completely irresponsible.

“His disregard for the safety of others using the pavement proved to be disastrous and is a stark reminder that pedal cycles can be dangerous to other road users when ridden so recklessly.

“Our thoughts are with those who have suffered the tragic loss of Mrs Stone.”

The CCTV footage was provided by the CPS