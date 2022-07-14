HUGH Grant is "on a shortlist" of actors to portray Prince Andrew in a film called Scoop, reports have said.

According to Deadline, Grant is “one of the unconfirmed names in the frame” to portray Prince Andrew.

The film will detail how the BBC secured the 2019 interview, which asked Andrew about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It caused waves at the time, as Andrew denied he had slept with Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of abusing her when she was 17.

Additionally, he shared that the encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice at the time.

The film is planned to begin shooting in November (PA)

Deadline report that Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the Scoop screenplay for The Lighthouse Film & TV production company, which was launched two years ago by Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts, along with British indie Voltage TV.

It will be based on the book from former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister called Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews.

Andrew has since been stripped of many titles due to investigations into the allegations and has effectively been banished from royal duties.

Currently shooting for the film is planned to begin in November, but a director has not been assigned and casting is yet to begin.

When pushed on casting, producer Salmon said “we have, of course, thoughts” but stressed “no one is attached,” and she wouldn’t comment on reports that Grant is in the mix.