FRESH from pop star Becky Hill's high-energy performance, Islanders get a shock as they learn of a re-coupling on tonight's Love Island.

With the boys making the decisions, tension and excitement alike build as couples gather around the fire pit.

The newest and returning Islander, Adam gets the first choice saying: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

Leading to everyone wondering who he is talking about and if it could affect their relationship.

As Adam adds: “I absolutely adore her and I find myself always wanting to be around her. When I miss her the feeling is unbearable.”

Tasha has a big question to ask

Gathing her fellow Islanders, Tasha shares that she has been busy planning a special surprise but needs help from others.

Telling them: "I’ve been planning on making Andrew my boyfriend!”

She adds: “I’ve made up a whole speech.”

Leaving notes around the Villa in special places for the couple for Andrew to find, Tasha waits nervously for the other Islanders to kick the plan into action.

But how will Andrew respond? Will Tasha get the answer she hopes for?

Islanders learn the public has been voting:

Later in the evening, Ekin-Su gets a text, asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

With the shocked couples gathering around, they learn that the public has been voting.

Adam reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy. Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

As they nervously await the result, the Islanders consider whether they’re safe or whether they’ll be packing their suitcase.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox