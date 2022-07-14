VICTORIA Beckham has finally joined TikTok and she's called on Spice Girls fans to take part in a trend that perfectly pays tribute to her roots.

The fashion designer, 48, launched her platform on July 14 where she made a hilarious reference to a diet she used to follow as Posh Spice.

The singer challenged fans to "tell me you are posh without telling me you are posh" before a waiter revealed her classic meal from a white cloche.

Fans couldn't get enough of her famous meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables which she says she has rarely deviated from for 25 years.

Victoria Beckham joins TikTok with the best Spice Girls tribute

Her arrival on to the social media platform is a long time coming after she made an iconic special guest appearance on her son Romeo's account where she showed off a rendition of the Spice Up Your Life dance routine.

Since launching her TikTok, Victoria has also uploaded a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from her Vogue Australia photoshoot and an explainer clip behind her natural makeup look.

Fans haven't been able to get enough of the pop star on the platform with many taking to her comments to share their thoughts.

The official TikTok account replied with a fire emoji: "It's about to get SPICYYYY."

A second fan added: "I love Victoria’s sense of humour."

Happy to see on her on the platform, a third wrote: "You have been my role model since I was 6 years old. Love you!"

Other users didn't find her joking video all that funny considering the cost of living crisis.

Paired with a crying emoji, one viewer commented: "I know it’s humorous, maybe not now with the cost of living crisis."

One person chimed in: "I can't afford to heat my home vikky."

With a third writing: "Tell me you’re out of touch, without telling me you’re out of touch."

Some fans also joked that they were half expecting her to reveal a tub of the branded butter Lurpak after the recent news that a tub can cost up to £9 in some supermarkets due to the rising cost of living.