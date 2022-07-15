UK DENTISTS have shared a warning to people about the dangers of travelling abroad to get a brand new smile.

Known as Turkey Teeth, the cosmetic procedure has become a huge trend across social media platforms, with the hashtag having more than 130 million views on TikTok.

It comes after a rise in celebrities and influencers including Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Jack Fincham have been spotted travelling to Turkey to have veneers placed.

But now, UK dentists are warning people of the dangers after sharing stories of patients' teeth dying/rotting, excessive pain and in some cases people given crowns instead of veneers.

The mishaps and consequences of cheap cosmetic treatment have seen the NHS left to pick up and correct the mistakes.

One woman who travelled to Turkey to have her teeth done has since shared that it is the biggest mistake of her life on her TikTok account.

Lisa Martyn, took to the platform to share her pain and encourage others to research and think twice before undergoing the treatment.

It comes after Lisa spoke to the BBC telling them that her teeth "are gone" resulting in the need for long-term treatment or dentures.

What are Turkey Teeth?





The popular procedure is most commonly undergone in Turkey, seeing many travel to the country to get a new set of teeth.

But to get the new teeth it sees 60 to 70 per cent of patients' natural teeth filed down to fangs or stubs.

This is before a tooth cap is glued on top, of which the patient can choose the shape, material and colour with most opting for a bright white symmetrical smile.