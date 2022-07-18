AN 'INCLUSIVE and friendly' school in Newport has been praised by Estyn following a recent inspection.

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed is a Welsh-medium secondary school in the Duffryn area of the city, and is currently attended by 451 pupils.

A team from Estyn inspected the school in May.

While the school did receive some recommendations for improvements, the inspection team was generally impressed with the standards of teaching, learning, behaviour and leadership.

Estyn said "many pupils" there are "proud to be a part of the school community" and "get on well and respect each other’s points of view".

Their speaking, writing and maths skills were also complimented by Estyn, which found "many pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed make appropriate progress" in their years at the school.

Inspectors also noted the school's "supportive ethos" around pupil wellbeing and said there were "valuable opportunities" for children to "develop their understanding of Welsh culture and traditions".

The school environment is positive, the inspectors said, and "many pupils feel safe at the school and believe that they are treated fairly".

They found Ysgol Gwent Is Coed to be an "inclusive and friendly school" where pupils have the chance to "take responsibility and contribute to the life of the school and the wider community".

They also said "many pupils behave well in lessons... and show a willingness to learn", but described how "the behaviour of a very few pupils disrupts lessons regularly".

Estyn praised teachers at the school for their "close and productive working relationship with pupils".

Teachers generally prepare tasks which "challenge pupils suitably" and in some cases "plan their lessons expertly to ensure that all pupils make strong progress".

Estyn praised those teachers for their "infectious enthusiasm" which helps "inspire pupils to work to the best of their ability".

The inspectors also praised the school's leadership, noting how the headteacher and deputy "worked diligently... to ensure the smooth running of the school through the challenging period of the pandemic".

They described the headteacher as "modest and hardworking", with a "clear vision that is based on celebrating Welshness and Welsh language education".

They also acknowledged how "disruptive building work as the school grows" had "hindered [the headteacher's ability and that of other leaders to develop a few important aspects of the school’s work".

Following the inspection, the Estyn team made a series of recommendations for improvements at the school. They found "shortcomings in the pace of learning" in a "few" classrooms, and encouraged the school to strengthen its policies for inclusion and for pupils with additional learning needs.

The school now has to prepare an action plan to show how it will address the recommendations set by the inspectors.