AN X FACTOR winner will be touring with a George Michael tribute act – which will include a stop in Newport.

Joe McElderry – who won the sixth series of ITV’S The X Factor in 2009 – is embarking on a UK tour to celebrate the music of George Michael, which will include one night in Newport.

FREEDOM starring Joe McElderry will pay homage to the musical legend when it tours the UK this year – including a date at Newport ICC on Sunday, October 23.

Who is Joe McElderry?





Joe McElderry won the sixth series The X Factor in 2009 following a duet of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with George Michael.

This performance has been watched more than seven million times on YouTube

“To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George,” said Joe McElderry.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.

“To now be taking the brand-new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic. I can’t wait.”

Following his win, Joe McElderry hit the number one spot with winner’s single The Climb and has since toured the UK, being crowned winner of the second series of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014.

In 2015, Mr McElderry played the lead role of Joseph in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as well as the title role in The Who’s rock musical Tommy.

More on FREEDOM

Celebrating George Michael’s catalogue of Grammy award winning hits FREEDOM will have audiences on their feet and reminiscing with classics and ballads performed by Joe McElderry and a full live band.

The energetic show will take audiences on a journey, featuring hits including:

Careless Whisper;

Club Tropicana;

Faith

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me;

FastLove and more.

Tickets are available online at www.cuffeandtaylor.com