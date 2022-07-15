THE heartbroken family of a retired teacher who was killed by a hit-and-run cyclist have paid moving tributes to her.

Widow Jane Stone died after Stewart McGinn struck her with his mountain bike as she made her way home in Monmouth following a day out with friends.

The defendant, 29, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving on June 7, 2021.

The 79-year-old Mrs Stone had been born and brought up in Monmouth and trained in London as a teacher.

After retiring the lay church minister returned to her roots and was an active member of the community in her hometown.

During McGinn’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor James Wilson read out a victim impact statement made by Mrs Stone’s niece Helen Bruton.

She said: “My Aunt Jane was a remarkable woman.

Stewart McGinn before he was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court. Picture: Wales News Service

“At 79 she was fit and active and living life to the full.

“Before the pandemic she regularly swam at Monmouth School and took yoga classes alongside regularly walking including charitable fundraisers.

“A couple of years ago in her 70s, she abseiled down St Thomas' Church’s tower – she was far from typical.

“I will never forget the shock and horror I felt when my parents called to tell me that Jane had been knocked over by a cyclist and was severely injured.”

Ms Bruton added: “She was such a powerful lifeforce.

“She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

“It still seems unimaginable that she is gone.

“Hers was a life so cruelly and unexpectantly ended.

“Everyone I met expressed a profound shock and sadness.

“Everyone remembered a healthy, joyous, kind and compassionate woman whose time was needlessly cut short.

“Jane was a fun and loving person who gave much of herself to family and friends.

“She had no children of her own but cared deeply about her nephews and nieces and I was very close to her.

“As a child I use to enjoy trips to stay with her.

“My cousins too have treasured memories.”

This year would have been a big year for her aunt, Ms Bruton said.

The court was told: “She was excited about planning a big celebration for her 80th birthday in 2022 and catching up with all her friends she had missed seeing during the pandemic.

“Instead of celebrating with her instead we are mourning her loss.

“I’m devasted that I’ve been robbed of a chance to spend more time with Jane.

“She won’t see my daughter become an adult.

“The traumatic nature of Jane’s death has been hard to bare.

“The shock of her sudden death has been horrendous.

“Everyone who knew and loved her has been devastated by her loss.”

Mrs Stone's brother David Bruton, who read out his victim impact statement, said of his sister: “She was held in great affection by all who knew her.”

He described her death as “senseless”.