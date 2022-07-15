SUMMER is here and things are starting to heat up.
Met Office has issued an amber warning for “extreme heat” from Sunday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 19, which covers the entire Gwent region.
Here’s what Met Office has predicted for parts of Gwent while the weather warning is in effect…
Sunday
- Abertillery – 25 degrees at 4pm, cooling down to 19 degrees at 10pm;
- Caerphilly – 25 degrees at 4pm, cooling down to 20 degrees at 10pm;
- Cwmbran – 27 degrees at 4pm, cooling down to 21 degrees at 10pm;
- Monmouth – 28 degrees at 4pm, cooling down to 21 degrees at 10pm;
- Newport – 25 degrees at 4pm, cooling down to 21 degrees at 10pm.
Monday
- Abertillery - 27 degrees at 1pm, 30 degrees at 5pm, 29 degrees at 7pm, 23 degrees at 10pm;
- Caerphilly – 27 degrees at 1pm, 29 degrees at 4pm, 25 degrees at 10pm;
- Cwmbran – 29 degrees at 1pm, 32 degrees at 5pm, 31 degrees at 7pm, 25 degrees at 10pm;
- Monmouth – 30 degrees at 1pm, 33 degrees at 5pm, 32 degrees at 7pm, 24 degrees at 10pm;
- Newport – 27 degrees at 1pm, 29 degrees at 4pm, 25 degrees at 10pm.
Tuesday
- Abertillery – 29 degrees at 1pm, 28 degrees at 4pm, 25 degrees at 7pm (rain is possible), 20 degrees at 10pm;
- Caerphilly – 26 degrees at 1pm, 26 degrees at 4pm (rain is possible), 23 degrees at 7pm (rain is possible), 20 degrees at 10pm;
- Cwmbran – 31 degrees at 1pm, 27 degrees at 7pm, 22 degrees at 10pm;
- Monmouth – 33 degrees at 1pm, 32 degrees at 4pm, 28 degrees at 7pm, 22 degrees at 10pm;
- Newport – 28 degrees at 1pm, 27 degrees at 4pm, 25 degrees at 7pm, 22 degrees at 10pm.
What does the warning mean?
The amber warning – which is more severe than a yellow warning - means that “exceptionally high temperatures” are likely, with them expected to soar into the 30s which could mean:
- Delays to travel – including roads, rail, and air travel;
- Health effects of people impacted by the heat – people are asked to seek advice from 111 for non-emergency health advice and only call 999 in an emergency;
- An increase in people visiting beaches, lakes and rivers;
- A change to working practices and daily routines.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tony Wardle said:
“From Sunday, but more likely Monday and Tuesday, peak maximum temperatures are likely be in excess of 35 degrees, especially across central, southern and eastern England, with a chance of some locations being even hotter.
“Elsewhere, maxima will generally range from high 20s to low 30s of Celsius.
“This, coupled with overnight minima not falling below 20 degrees in many locations, has considerable potential to cause widespread societal impacts.”
