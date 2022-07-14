MORE than 100 cannabis plants have been seized in Caerphilly County borough.
A warrant has been carried out by Caerphilly central neighbourhood policing team in Abercarn this evening (Thursday, July 11).
Gwent Police reports that more than 100 plants were seized and removed from the streets.
What Gwent Police have said:
"Caerphilly Central Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a successful warrant on a cannabis cultivation in Abercarn this evening [July 14].
"Over 100 plants were seized and removed from our streets!"
What is the law on cannabis in the UK?
In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.
- Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
- Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article