The farcical developments at the heart of the Tory government have felt like a TV satire playing out in real time over the last few weeks.

A discredited Prime Minister clinging on to office until the autumn; a revolving door of cabinet members accepting and then resigning from same ministerial posts; a chancellor being appointed by a Prime Minister and then admitting that he had no confidence in his Downing Street neighbour the very next day; and government whips rejecting a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister before tabling a own vote of confidence in their own government this week. Ironically, Tory MPs are expected to back the Prime Minister in this vote - despite dozens of them writing desperate letters calling on him to go earlier this month.

To say it's a chaotic state of affairs would be an understatement, and the ongoing Conservative leadership looks set to be no less baffling.

We've already seen potential candidates line up to criticise the actions of a government which they were an integral part of, as well as committing to huge tax cuts for the wealthiest at the expense of proper funding for public services.

Amid the mayhem, one thing is clear: the Tory Party has shown itself to be totally unfit to govern this country.

Keir Starmer is right that we need an election, and a new government which will reboot the economy, re-energise our communities, unite the country, clean up politics, and take action to end the cost-of-living crisis.

* After a long delay, I am pleased that the government has moved to change the law on how the benefits system treats terminal illness.

I had previously introduced a private members' bill calling for an overhaul of the system, and supported campaigners in calling for an end to the 'six month rule'.

Under this rule, terminally ill people have been forced to prove they have six months or less to live in order to access benefits quickly.

After years of dogged pressure from charities like the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Marie Curie, the government has brought forward its Social Security (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill, which will see the six-month rule scrapped for good.

The bill is due to come before the House of Commons soon, having passed through the House of Lords without opposition.

I look forward to supporting it, and I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard to get this change into the statute book; often drawing on their own experiences caring for loved ones.

I'm grateful to the Argus for the strong support it gave to the campaign to scrap the six month rule, too.

The upcoming change in the law is a step in the right direction, but there is still more work to do to ensure that our welfare system treats everyone with fairness and dignity.

* The warm weather has provided a perfect backdrop for community events across Newport East.

I've been delighted to attend the Llanwern Fete, the Jubilee Gardens street party in Maindee, and some brilliant concerts from the City of Newport Male Choir, Caldicot Male Voice Choir and the Serenata Choir.

Thank you to all the local groups, clubs and organisations who are doing so much to bring our communities together after two incredibly challenging years.

The community spirit in Newport East is as strong as ever.