A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MUBARAK EDRIS, 50, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted stealing clothes from H&M on July 7 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.

LAYTON WAITE, 33, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Albion Road, Pontypool, on August 2, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL PAUL ROUSE, aged 28, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo, was jailed for 40 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in public, and the criminal damage of a mobile phone on March 23.

He must complete a 19-day accredited programme, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has to pay £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS PAUL O'CONNOR, 32, of Raphael Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Victoria Avenue on September 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS WILSON JUNIOR COOK, 26, of Newport Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, with a cannabis derivative in his blood on April 1.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE ROLAND HARRISON, 42, of Middle Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving and conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A4 car on the A48 in Newport whilst unfit to drive through drugs on New Year’s Day.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

JESSE HAWTHORNE, 30, of Dylan Drive, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police officer in Bedwas on September 4, 2021 and being in breach of a conditional discharge for criminal damage.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has to pay £345 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.