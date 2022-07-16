THE theme for this week was 'cool' to tie in with the lovely hot spell we have been enjoying.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A quick cool down in the lake at Bassaleg. Picture: Tia Gorry

Cooling off in the bird bath, Varteg, Talywain. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

"Ice pole for me please!" On the Blorenge mountain. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

Too cool for school. Picture by Zoe Julie New

Blowing bubbles under the water in the pool at Rogerstone. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Cooper definitely thinks he is cool. Picture: Leanne Preece

One way of cooling off at Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Granville Joxies

This coat is keeping himself cool by drinking in the Varteg duck pond. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles