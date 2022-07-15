Another confirmed case of monkeypox has been found in Wales, bringing the total up to 20.

Public Health Wales confirmed the new case yesterday (Thursday, July 14), as part of their twice-weekly update into cases of the virus nationwide.

At this time, it is not known where in the nation the cases have been identified, with no further information being released “to protect patient confidentiality”.

But, it has been confirmed that “the cases are being managed appropriately”.

In total, two new cases have been reported this week, a significant decrease on the previous week, when nine new cases were found.

As of July 11, 2022, there are 1,735 laboratory confirmed cases in the UK.

But, with the one additional case in Wales, and a likelihood of further cases in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, that number is now likely to be slightly higher.

What has Public Health Wales said?





Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (14 July) confirming that one additional case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales. This brings the total in Wales to 20.

“The cases are being managed appropriately.

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patients will be disclosed.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?





According to Public Health Wales, if you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

fever;

a headache;

muscle aches;

backache;

swollen glands;

shivering (chills);

exhaustion.

A rash usually appears one-to-five days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals, hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The symptoms usually clear up in two-to-four weeks.