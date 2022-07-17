A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Newport Central police station on June 25.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

MAUREEN HOPKINS, 73, of Highfield, Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and failing to stop on the A4042 on June 20.

She was ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED MUMTAZ BOOTA, 35, of Burns Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hove Avenue on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY HAYNES, 38, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on St David's Way on January 5.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA ANDREW NICHOLLS, 30, of Bartlett Street, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Clive Street on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DUANE WETHERALL, 38, of Heol Ganol, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £660 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended prison sentence.

THOMAS REYNOLDS, 40, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.