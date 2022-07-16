TESSI and Diego are two French bulldogs who are looking for a new home.

The mum and son are currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Tessi, who was born in July 2017, came into us with her son Diego, born on November 2018, in March 2022.

"Tessi is a very sweet girl who is looking for stability. She has recently been in a foster home and we had no issues reported to us. We were told she was a dream to look after.

"Tessi can be very needy at times and will require a home where she is not left alone for long periods of time. She is good on a walk and enjoys going out and about.

"She is good in our enclosed field and her recall could most certainly be perfected. We would not trust Tessi in an unsecure environment at this time, without training. Tessi can become very excited over toys and can sometimes snatch to get to one.

"Tessi can be reactive and dominant at certain times towards other dogs. She can walk past them on lead with no issues but if they interact, she will react. Tessi cannot live with cats as she will react towards them and chase."

The spokesman said: "Diego is a very lovable, friendly boy who is looking for stability. He can be very needy at and will be in constant need of attention and cuddles while in a home and it is required that he is not left alone for long periods of time. He has had some crate training in the past and is toilet trained.

"He can be quite a reactive dog in the home when it comes to sudden noises. If cars or children etc pass by the window he will bark and howl to let you know.

"Diego is calm on a walk and enjoys going out and about but will pull quite a bit if he sees another dog or cat. He is constantly on alert for something to have a little bark at.

"Diego does not get on with other dogs and therefore, must be the only animal within the household. He will chase and react to cats either on a walk or in the garden.

"Diego is good in our enclosed field and his recall could most certainly be perfected. We would not trust Diego in an unsecure environment off lead due to his reactivity towards other animals."

Tessi and Diego have undergone Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) surgery on June 30. Both Diego and Tessi were classed as severe Grade 4. The surgery was a success and both are now in foster homes recovering.

Tessi is allergic to beef.

There is no age cap for any children in their prospective home. They can be separated but are unable to live with other dogs and they cannot live with a cat.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/