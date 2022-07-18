A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DEVON MORGAN, 23, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT ADUKIS, 50, of Marl Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Malpas Road, Newport, on June 26.

He was ordered to pay £1,345 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAYTON ROBERTS, 29, of Steeplechase Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette on George Street on April 14.

SHARON OATES, 58, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette on Upper Dock Street on April 14.

MATTHEW JAMES KNIGHT, 39, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six months after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order in Caldicot between May 13 and July 10.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN NICHOLAS, 29, of Rushey Meadow, Monmouth, was jailed for nine months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on July 6.

He was ordered to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

RYAN DAVIES, 31, of Fayre Oaks, Raglan, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, on June 26.

He was ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and pay £274 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID GARETH BATH, 43, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possession of two knives in public at Heol Ap Gethin, Nantyglo, on May 20.

He was made the subject of a four-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am, he must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JASON ALPIN, 52, of Hereford Street, Newport, was jailed for 36 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted stealing two bicycles from Gwent Police and having an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in public on June 24.

He must take part in 19 sessions of a “thinking skills” programme and ordered to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

TOMASZ KOSECKI, 38, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Pontymister on June 24.

He was ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MACPHEARSON, 32, of Adrian Boult Green, Newport, was ordered to pay £309 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on Cambrian Road on June 26.

ADRIAN PURKIS, 54, of Whitworth Terrace Lower, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT WILLIAM SARGENT, 44, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice on June 3.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.