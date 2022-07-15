The Met Office has issued its first red extreme heat weather warning across England ahead of scorching temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

The national forecaster warns of “exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: “We’ve just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

“The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

“This is potentially a very serious situation.”

What is a red severe weather warning?





The Met office issued a red weather warning when “dangerous weather is expected”.

When a red weather warning is issued you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather, if you haven’t already done so.

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse has said the Government is preparing for a “surge” in demand on the NHS and other services due to the expected heatwave.

After chairing a meeting of the Cobra civil contingencies committee in Whitehall, Mr Malthouse urged the public to look out for people who were particularly vulnerable in the heat.