UNIVERSITY of South Wales – headline sponsors of this year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards – have reinforced their reputation as a leading provider of healthcare education.

At a launch event on their Pontypridd campus, USW officially announced that new healthcare degrees will be available from September.

USW welcomed a range of healthcare and social care providers, service users, health board representatives and practice and education partners, demonstrating their breadth of partnerships working across professions to deliver a first-class student experience.

Last year, USW won a multi-million-pound contract from Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) to continue delivery of healthcare courses over the next decade.

Starting in September, this will add three new courses to USW’s existing health and social care portfolio, namely operating department practitioner, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

The launch event provided an opportunity for key contacts to hear more about USW’s distinctive offer, progression opportunities, expanded provision and development into a key multi-disciplinary healthcare provider focused on improving the health and wellbeing of communities in Wales.

Opening the event, via video recording, Eluned Morgan MS, minister for health and social services, said: “The NHS is under increasing pressure, and I am grateful to our workforce who continue to adapt to this really challenging time.

“You, as educators, play a vital role in strengthening that workforce, providing the leadership and educational opportunities needed to ensure that the next generation of healthcare professionals are prepared to meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

“It is vital that our students learn to work in multi-professional, well-integrated services to understand the importance of individualised, person-centred care.

“These new programmes offer the opportunity to develop the workforces that we require for the future.”

Dr James Gravelle, dean of the faculty of life sciences and education, added: “As an institution rooted in the local community and focused on social justice, USW is proud of its work in supporting the delivery of the wellbeing goals.

“We have delivered nursing and midwifery for three decades, and we are delighted to consolidate and develop our provision in these disciplines, and to add to them with new programmes.

“It is a further step in realising our ambition to be a major provider of health education in Wales.”

The demand for qualified professionals continues to grow and USW healthcare places are still available for this September, the same month that the South Wales Health & Care Awards take place.

A total of 15 awards will be handed out during the ceremony on Thursday, September 29, and you still have time to make your nominations at newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards.

Meanwhile, for more information on University of South Wales courses, visit southwales.ac.uk/healthcare.