NEWCASTLE personal trainer and former islander Adam Collard has made his choice in last night's major recoupling.

After the excitement of Becky Hill's surprise performance, the islanders learned there was going to be a recoupling.

The contestants gathered around the fire pit with a mix of excitement and nerves as some couples prepare to reunite, new love was about to bloom and bombshell Adam couples up once again.

Here's who he partnered off with on Love Island on Thursday and a round-up of who all the new couples are to help you keep up.

Islanders around the fire pit. Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Credit: ITV

Who did Adam from Love Island pick to couple up with?





Since Adam is the newest islander, he got to make his choice first.

The personal trainer, who starred on series four of the series, didn't waste any time getting to know the girls since his shocking arrival.

On Wednesday's programme, he even took three girls on a date: Summer, Danica and Paige.

Paige is the only officially single girl after her partner Jacques decided to leave the villa earlier this week.

Adam and Paige on a date. Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Credit: ITV

Meanwhile, Summer was coupled up with Dami after he brought her back from Casa Amor and Danica cooled things off with Josh and has been exploring things with Billy.

Beginning the recoupling, Adam said: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

In the end he chose to couple up with 24-year-old Swansea Paramedic Paige

Who left Love Island 2022 on Thursday? See who could leave ITV show

The public has also been voting for their favourite boy and girl with the islanders who received the least votes being vulnerable for elimination.

Here are the three vulnerable girls and boys who could be going home:

Summer

Coco

Tasha

Deji

Josh

Andrew

Unlike previous dumpings, the decision of who will leave and who will stay will be made by the public.

Current Love Island Couples 2022

These are the official Love Island couples after Casa Amor:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Billy Brown and Danica Taylor

Coco Lodge and Deji Adeniyi

Summer Botwe and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.