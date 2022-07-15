AN URGENT health warning has been issued to every man in the UK amid the UK heatwave.

The Met Office has issued a ‘risk to life’ warning with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 36 degrees next week.

It means parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella in Spain.

The warning comes after research found the risk of melanoma skin cancer in men is 219 per cent higher.

Six men a day die of the deadly disease (1,400 a year) with health chiefs warning men are 69 per cent more likely to die from the disease.

Men have been urged to take sun safety seriously with rates surging since the 1970s.

Skin cancer warning to UK men amid heatwave

Chief executive of Cancer Research, Michelle Mitchell, said: “These figures showing that six people die of melanoma every day in the UK really drive home the importance of sun safety.

"We all need to take steps to protect ourselves from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer."

She added: “This weekend remember to spend some time in the shade, cover up with clothing and regularly apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and four or five stars.

"And if you notice any unusual changes to a patch of skin or nail, don’t put off telling your doctor.

"In most cases it’s not cancer, but if it is, an early diagnosis can make all the difference.”