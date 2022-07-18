HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Caitie-Ann Rose Hughes was born on June 6, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Lisa Hughes and Shaun Hughes, of Tredegar, and her siblings are Chelsea, 23, Kyle, 19, and Charlie-may, five.

Lyra-Rose Jean Peacock was born on April 28, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Her parents are Cerys Parfitt and Ryan Peacock, of Blackwood, and her big brother is Blake Trevor-John Parker, three.

Aalayia-Rae Valerie Silcox was born on April 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 10oz. She is the first child of Ellie Ware and Jayden Silcox, of Hengoed.

Myles Cole Mark Challenger arrived on June 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Sarah Clark and Jack Challenger, of Pontllanfraith, and his siblings are Cruz, eight, Isabella, seven, and Harvey, five.

Fraser Henry Waite was born on June 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. His parents are Chantelle and Dan Waite, of Newport, and his big brother is Coben Michael Waite, three.

Celyn Jon Christopher Davies was born on June 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1loz. He is the first child of Gareth Davies and Stacey Gould, of Cwmbran.