THE sun is shining – with higher temperatures ahead – meaning that some people will be craving an ice cream.

But did you know that you can get the UK’s best ice cream here in Gwent?

Minolis of Machen has been crowned the best ice cream in the UK multiple times at the National Ice Cream Competition (the ‘Oscars’ of the ice cream world) – including in April this year.

The award-winning ice cream is an exclusive scoop – served only at Basil & & Rusty’s ice-cream parlour and café based at Gelli Wastad Farm in Machen, and at the annual Royal Welsh Show, which will be from July 18 to July 21 this year.

Using local produce as much as possible, the business is very much family focused – the ice cream is made by Geraint Richards, whose late dad Lewis created the recipe, and co-owns Basil & Rusty’s with his wife Emma.

Mr Richards mum, Sue, also helps while his three children – Tess, Ted, and Belle – are the chief ice cream tasters.

Among other varieties of ice cream Basil & Rusty’s sells seven classic flavours, with people able to pick sauces and toppings:

Dairy vanilla;

Wild strawberry;

Chocolate;

Mint chocolate chip;

Dairy toffee;

Rum and raisin;

Dairy coffee.

Earlier this year Argus reporter Dan Barnes visited to sample the ice cream, opting for a banoffee sundae, and was not disappointed – you can read what he though of the experience here.

Along with ice-cream and sundaes the café offers waffles, ice lollies, homemade fruit smoothies, shakes, iced herbal lattes, and sorbet.

There is free parking on site, with dogs welcome, and plenty of countryside for visitors to enjoy – plus a play area for little ones.

Basil & Rusty’s is open between 10am to 6pm every day between Easter and October although those travelling from afar are advised to check social media – if there are supply or manufacturing issues they will be advertised here.

Alternatively people can call 07947 210387.

The venue is located at:

Gelli Wastad Farm, Newport Road, Machen, Caerphilly, CF83 8JE.

Where is your favourite place to grab an ice cream? Let us know in the comments.