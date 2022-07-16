THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like rape, drug dealing and dangerous driving.

We look at their cases.

Natalie Jones

Drug dealing mum Natalie Jones was caught trafficking cocaine and offering to sell amphetamine throughout Gwent.

Detectives found an extraordinary video on a mobile phone of her complaining about the “shocking” quality of her drugs which has been mixed with fish scale.

Jones, 35, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 31 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jay Davies

A teenager who reached speeds of 145mph before crashing into another car on the hard shoulder laughed when police told him he could have killed someone.

Jay Davies, 19, stole his father’s Volkswagen Golf before he led cops on a high-speed chase through Newport and Cardiff on the M4 and A48 last summer.

The defendant, from Newport, who has now turned 20, was sent to a young offender institution for 14 months and banned from driving for 31 months.

Jack Roberts

Rapist Jack Roberts attacked a woman after he had asked her to model underwear for him.

The 21-year-old from Cwmbran subjected his victim to a “terrifying ordeal” after forcing himself on her.

He was jailed for six years and six months after he was found guilty of rape by a jury following a trial.

Harri Pullen

A drug dealer who hid a mobile phone he had smuggled between two UK prisons “up his backside” when his cell was raided has been jailed.

Harri Pullen, 24, from Newport, was found to have mainly used the device to ring and message his mother and girlfriend from HMP Manchester and HMP Swansea.

Pullen, who had been jailed in October 2019 for drug-trafficking offences, was found in possession of the phone when his cell at HMP Swansea was searched in January this year.

Amy Salter

Brandon Hayden

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, both from Caerphilly, were locked up following the death of 10-year-old boy Jack Lis who was mauled by a dog called "Beast".

Jack was killed at a house in the town on November 8, 2021 with the animal later being shot dead by armed police officers.

Salter pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Salter was jailed for three years and Hayden sent to a young offender institution for four years and six months.