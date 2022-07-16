A DRUG dealer was caught with 72 per cent purity cocaine when he was stopped after being spotted driving without insurance by police.

Macaulay Short, 25, ran away from officers after he drove a Vauxhall Astra car into a dead end in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

Prosecutor Matthew Roberts told Newport Crown Court the defendant threw away a bag of cocaine as he was being chased after running away from the scene.

He was quickly arrested and the drugs seized had a high purity of 72 per cent and a potential street value of £300.

Police also recovered Short’s mobile phone, which contained drug-related messages linking him to the trafficking of cocaine.

MORE NEWS: Boozy burglar arrested by off duty cop after he raided her home

Short pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He was a man of previous clean character with no convictions recorded against him.

READ MORE: Knifeman told girl ‘alcohol makes me horny’ before he attacked her at canal

Clare Wilks, representing Short, said her client was an “immature” young man who had turned to dealing after building up a drug debt.

She added how the defendant had mental health difficulties and urged the court to suspend his prison sentence.

The judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans, told Short: “On January 21, 2021 you were driving when you were spotted by the police and followed until you stopped in a dead end.

“You ran off and at some point you threw a bag of white powder to the ground.

“This was found to be 3.45g of cocaine with a high purity and had a sale value of between £200 and £300.

“Your mobile phone was seized which showed you offering to sell cocaine.

“In committing this crime your culpability was having a significant role and you were selling directly to users.”

Short was jailed for 28 months and told he would have to serve half that period in custody before being released on licence.

The defendant, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on October 28.