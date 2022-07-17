HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

Cookie - Cocker Spaniel, five years old, female. Cookie has come to us from a home through no fault of her own. She is extremely sad, overwhelmed confused to find herself here and desperate to be back in home. She is a delightful girl who we are told is house trained and knows how to sit. Cookie gets on well with other dogs and could happily share her new home with them but in the right circumstances we would consider homing her as an only dog.

Chainie - Shih Tzu, nine years old, female. Chainie is an extremely special girl looking for a home just as special as she is as she is extremely scared. She will need a calm and quiet adult home with someone who has experience of scared ex-breeding dogs and she will need another dog in her new home to be her friend.

Ruby - Beagle, five years old, female. Ruby has come to us from a breeder and has blossomed into such an affectionate girl. She will need a canine friend in her new home to help her settle in, but she is a total delight. She could be homed with dog savvy older children.

Thatcher - German Shepherd, five years old, female. Thatcher is a lovely girl who is is friendly, waggy and a head turner to look at as she is so striking. Thatcher already walks on a lead but only if she is with another dog so will need at least one other in her new home to be her friend and give her some confidence.

Chicago - Bulldog, three years old, female. Chicago is a shy girl who has come to us from a breeder. She does offer a little gentle tail wag when you speak to her and really needs some love and TLC. She will need another kind dog in her new home to help her settle in to her new life. She has already discovered that a thick, cosy duvet feels great to snooze on ... and yes this girl can snore for Wales!