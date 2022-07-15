GWENT Police has confirmed no arrests have been made after around 100 cannabis plants were discovered during a raid.

The warrant was carried out at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 15 at an address on High Street in Abercarn, Caerphilly County Borough.

The plants found have since been removed and destroyed and the cultivation site has been dismantled.

Inspector Oliver Petty said: "Officers carried out a warrant at an address on High Street, Abercarn, at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 14.

"During the search of the property, we uncovered a cannabis cultivation containing around 100 plants.

"This has since been dismantled and taken away to be destroyed.

"As our enquiries continue, we'd urge anyone who has any information around the production and supply of illegal drugs in our communities to get in touch."

Gwent Police is appealing for information relating to the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200235568.

Alternatively, anyone can contact Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.