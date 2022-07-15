NEWPORT'S Big Splash is returning soon – with the second wave of acts announced.
The family friendly festival, organised by Newport Live and The Riverfront, will take over Newport city centre on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.
We previously reported on the announcement of the first acts, which you can read about here.
Big Splash have now announced even more lined up, including:
- Defying Gravity Academy – a group of youngsters entertaining with a range of styles including jazz, lyrical, cheerleading and tumbling routines;
- G-Expressions with street dancing;
- Urban School of Art – a show following the journey of a group of young people who attend a performing arts school, which will include sketches, songs, and dance routines;
- Gypsy Stars Choir – a music project celebrating Roma culture in Newport;
- Justin Teddy Cliffe will perform What Happens Next – a blend of theatre, workshop and party – plus Why Are Pirates Called Pirates which is about a ship lost in the Usk;
- Great Insect Games – a bug-infested comedy;
- Books! – an acrobatic show featuring books;
- Mr and Mrs Pigeon – giant puppets which have proven popular with youngsters (and adults) at previous festivals.
Big Splash 2022 will have all this and more when it takes over the city from July 23 and July 24.
The shenanigans will be dotted all over the city including:
- Riverfront Theatre;
- Along the river walkway to the University of South Wales building;
- John Frost Square;
- Usk Plaza;
- Commercial Street;
- Le Pub on High Street.
The Big Splash 2022 is sponsored and funded by a range of organisations including the Arts Council Wales, Newport City Council, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Le Pub, University of South Wales, Articulture, Loyal Free, Newport Bus and Alacrity Foundation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here