A TEENAGER from Caerphilly has appeared in court to face charges of racially aggravated assault and theft from a Primark store.
Abi Humphreys appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier this week, where she pleaded guilty to the offences, which were committed on November 19 last year at the shop in the capital city.
The 18-year-old admitted stealing clothing to the value of £80.
She also admitted one count of racially aggravated assault by beating, also committed at the store.
Sentencing has been adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
Humphreys, of Mornington Meadows, was granted bail.
