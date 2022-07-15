THE biggest ride to ever open at Barry Island Pleasure Park is arriving this weekend.

Henry Danter’s AEROSPACE is set to arrive to Barry Island on Saturday, July 16, after being created at the KMG Ride factory in the Netherlands.

KMG designs and develops rides in according to European safety requirements; the company has a specialized engineering team and works with independent engineering firms and inspection bodies.

Henry Danter, who owns Barry Island Pleasure Park, said:

“The biggest, most expensive ride to ever open at Barry Island Pleasure Park is read to be brought to its new home. “This will be an experience you will not want to miss.”

Costing £3 million, AEROSPACE will be able seat 32 (brave) riders.

AEOSPACE will rock and roll passengers up and down, taking riders 214 foot at speeds of up to 75mph.

Mr Danter and his team have previously visited the KMG Ride factory where they were taught how to build and disassemble the enormous ride in preparation of its Barry arrival.

The ride is currently being shipped from Holland to Barry Island, due to arrive on Saturday July 16, and will then be assembled at Barry Island Pleasure Park.