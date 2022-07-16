WITH "extreme" heat levels hitting Gwent this weekend, parents in Newport have pleaded with the city council to bring back a long-closed splash park.

The facility at Tredegar Park opened in 2007 and was wildly popular - particularly in periods of hot weather - but closed in 2014 due to maintenance problems, and has lain untouched ever since.

What was a vibrant and exciting park, filled with a pirate ship and other various items, now remains in despair as the empty site rots with overgrown bushes.

And now, with the Met Office issuing the first-ever "extreme heat" warning for the weekend, families desperate for somewhere to cool down have called for the facility - as well as the outdoor swimming pool which was once in the park - to return.

Children enjoy the old outdoor swimming pool at Tredegar Park

Newport's outdoor swimming pool

Monica Vincent, of Newport, said she felt it was not fair that families from the city have to travel further afield to find outdoor splash parks.

"I would love to see it return especially in weather like this," she said.

“The park is nice, but it would be fantastic to bring it back its not fair to have to travel out of the area.”

The nearest splash parks are in Caerphilly, Cardiff and Pontypridd.

Pontypridd Lido re opened after a devastating flood in 2020 and has since become a popular place to cool off in the heat, while Cardiff’s Victoria Park remains a hotspot for tourists.

Callum Thompson, 22, runs the ice cream van at Tredegar Park, and has fond memories of enjoying the splash park.

“The splash park was amazing," he said. "I used to go when I was younger in the summer especially in heat like this.

“It would be the perfect way to cool off, the council should definitely bring it back it would be good for business if they did.”

Children cooling off in Newport splash park

Fun at Newport's splash park in 2011

In 2019 funding which some hoped could be used to bring the splash park back into use was instead spent on an accessible 'pedal power' scheme.

When previously asked about the chances of the splash park returning at the time, Newport City Council's cabinet member for culture and leisure Cllr Deb Harvey told the Argus: “Outdoor water-play facilities can only be used for a limited amount of time each year.

“Bikes available for all abilities provide a benefit to the whole community all year round – the Pedal Power project fits the bill.”

Another parent, Katie David, said: “I remember the pool when I was younger, and I know my children would have definitely loved it especially in this heat it would be good for the community.”