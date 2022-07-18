A PROMINENT Newport businessman has been declared bankrupt.

Appearing at a county court hearing in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 29, Alan Darlow was declared bankrupt.

The 71-year-old, of Llanhennock, Newport, is a well-known businessman in and around the city, who built up an estate agency empire.

Speaking to the Argus, Mr Darlow revealed that he is currently appealing the county court decision in the hope that it will be annulled.

He further described the decision as "hideous".

The insolvency practitioner involved in the case is Ms Louise Brittain of Azets.

She told the Argus that she is unable to comment on individual cases.