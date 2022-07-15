GWENT is set to experience "extreme heat" this weekend with potentially record-breaking temperatures.

A heatwave will scorch much of Wales and England for the next four days, and the emergency services have issued safety advice to residents.

Speaking today, Friday, Claire Parks, senior emergency department nurse at the Grange University Hospital, urged people to keep an eye on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbours this weekend.

"Look out for each other, check up on the vulnerable, the elderly and people who live on top-floor flats on their own," she said. "Try to stay out of the sun in the hottest times of day, and avoid strenuous activities."

Ms Parks said the heat could also exacerbate existing health conditions.

"Sometimes people present with other symptoms if they've got other problems, such as heart problems - the stress of the heat can have an effect, especially on the elderly and the vulnerable, and young children."

Preventing sun- and heat-related illness and injury should be the priority, she added.

Wearing sunscreen, hats and covering up with loose clothing should all help, and avoiding being in the sun at the hottest times of day.

Our @metoffice forecasters have issued the first ever Red Extreme heat warning for unprecedented heat across parts of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.



Please take this warning seriously and take steps to keep you and those around you safe. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/vjMUsvYtbP — @MetOfficeCE (@metofficece) July 15, 2022

Ms Parks said people would be tempted to try and cool off in pools, rivers and reservoirs - but these places come with extra dangers.

"We want everyone to enjoy the sun and obviously people will be interested in cooling off in water," she said. "There are dangers of paddling pools and leaving children unattended - try and avoid that [and] make sure there's a responsible adult around to keep an eye on children."

She urged people to avoid jumping into reservoirs because "we don't know the depth of those [and] we don't know what debris is under the water".

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also warned people planning to go swimming to be aware that "reservoirs and quarries are not safe places to swim".

"Water can still be cold in summer time, so beware of cold water shock," the fire service said. "Water levels are lower due to the sustained dry spell, so don’t dive in to unfamiliar water."

In the event of an emergency in the water, call 999 and ask for the fire service if it is an inland incident, but ask for the coastguard if it is a coastal incident.

Unsurprisingly, the fire service has also warned people should be extra careful and "act responsibly" this weekend when it comes to potential fire safety incidents.

"Current weather conditions mean a high risk of accidental fires and wildfires," a spokesperson for the fire service said.

"If outdoors, there is a high risk of accidental fires from barbecues, lit cigarettes, glass bottles and the like, so please discard these materials responsibly.

"Do not burn any waste [and] as well as helping to keep your house cooler, we recommend turning off electrical appliances which are not in use, to prevent any electrics overheating. Our advice is always to never overload sockets, through sticking to one plug per socket.

"If you see a fire or anyone starting one, please call 999 so that it can be tackled as soon as possible."